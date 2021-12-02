Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $400.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.54.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $334.48 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.10.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

