Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $400.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.54.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $334.48 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
