Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marlowe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 930 ($12.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 904.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £768.55 million and a PE ratio of -300.38.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Analyst Recommendations for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.