Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marlowe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 930 ($12.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 904.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £768.55 million and a PE ratio of -300.38.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

