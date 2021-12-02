Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.81.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND opened at $66.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.