BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. BGSF posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

BGSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,246 shares of company stock valued at $608,136. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.03 on Monday. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

