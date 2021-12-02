Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Pi Financial

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Pi Financial to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Big Tree Group Company Profile
