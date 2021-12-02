Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Pi Financial

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Pi Financial to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

