Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $14,335,500.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total transaction of $14,335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.30. 2,918,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,788. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.94. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 116.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

