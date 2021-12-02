Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $14,335,500.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total transaction of $14,335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.30. 2,918,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,788. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.94. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.