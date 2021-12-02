BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 17,022 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $423,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BCAB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

