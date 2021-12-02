Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 93,497 shares of company stock worth $606,301. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($31.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

