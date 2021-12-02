BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up to $20.43

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $21.25. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 3,852 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.