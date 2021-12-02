BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up to $20.43

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $21.25. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 3,852 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
