Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DoorDash by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 14,764.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,826,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $909,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,692,286 shares of company stock worth $2,171,743,877. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a PE ratio of -44.77.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

