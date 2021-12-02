Birinyi Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $244.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

