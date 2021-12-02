Birinyi Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 131,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

