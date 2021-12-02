BitBall (BTB) Trading 45.9% Higher This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $420,514.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,778.03 or 0.98743732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.97 or 0.00663810 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003180 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

