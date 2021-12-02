Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $301,214.91 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,455.12 or 0.97939806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00047221 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.00310998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.34 or 0.00479218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00183744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,998,462 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

