bitCNY One Day Volume Reaches $507,918.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $507,918.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.39 or 0.07863891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,863.22 or 0.99938915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021176 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

