BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $336,497.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.00401721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00180980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,617,327,381 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

