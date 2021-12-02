Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in November

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BITF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 188,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,665. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

