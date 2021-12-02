BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report sales of $41.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.67 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,578. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $784.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,050 shares of company stock worth $136,096. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

