Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $26,327.49 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Douglas N. Armer sold 644 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $21,168.28.

BXMT opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

