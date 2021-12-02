BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

