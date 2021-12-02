BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $708,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $683,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.