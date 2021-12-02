BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

