BLink One Day Trading Volume Hits $62,511.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, BLink has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $62,511.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00243878 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,102 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

