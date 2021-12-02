Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,358 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for about 20.3% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 55,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

