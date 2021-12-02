Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,163,658.15 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,652,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $61,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,853,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

