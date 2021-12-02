Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $151.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.