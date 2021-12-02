Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00008062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $272,833.82 and $26,590.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00094998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.36 or 0.07968470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.91 or 0.99763018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021302 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.