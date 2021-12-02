Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of BRLXF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.98. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Boralex has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

