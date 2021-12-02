Bottos (BTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,216.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Bottos has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $861,610.08 and approximately $31,216.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00236588 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00087370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

