BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 390.80 ($5.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.12. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 322 shares of company stock worth $105,595.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

