Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,554,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,548.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Brambles has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

