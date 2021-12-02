Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €89.34 ($101.52).

Several brokerages have commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.92). The business has a 50 day moving average of €81.11 and a 200-day moving average of €81.31.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

