Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €89.34 ($101.52).

Several brokerages have commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.92). The business has a 50 day moving average of €81.11 and a 200-day moving average of €81.31.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

