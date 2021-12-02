Brian Slepko Sells 26,996 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Slepko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $192,454.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $535.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.