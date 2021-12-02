Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $1,012,843.70 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $13,194,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

