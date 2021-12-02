Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

NYSE HD traded up $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $406.10. 36,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.67 and a 200-day moving average of $337.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The stock has a market cap of $424.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.