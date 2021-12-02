Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.96.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $527.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.41 and its 200 day moving average is $444.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

