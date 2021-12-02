Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.57. 7,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,084. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

