Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 24.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.27. 5,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,130. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $452.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.