Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.50. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

