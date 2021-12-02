Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,165 shares of company stock worth $40,000,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.55. 42,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

