Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,165 shares of company stock worth $40,000,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.55. 42,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.