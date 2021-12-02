Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNL. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

NYSE BNL opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,103,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

