Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,400. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

