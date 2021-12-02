Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 17,192,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

