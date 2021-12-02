Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.