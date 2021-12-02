Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.