Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.59 and the highest is $8.85. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $8.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $403.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.23. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $260.90 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.