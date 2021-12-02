Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 million and the lowest is $1.57 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 million to $5.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.28 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

ECOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,924. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 43.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

