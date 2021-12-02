Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAND. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

