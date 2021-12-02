Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. KeyCorp also posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,459,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

