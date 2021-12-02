Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 341,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $27,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

