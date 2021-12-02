Brokerages Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT at $38.80

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,148. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

